Otis Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 16,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,192% compared to the typical volume of 494 call options.

OTIS stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

