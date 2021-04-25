PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PACW. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

