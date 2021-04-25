Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

