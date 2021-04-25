Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $5,692.19 and $35.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

