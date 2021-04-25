Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded at WBB Securities

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at WBB Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. WBB Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

