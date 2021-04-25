Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 2,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

