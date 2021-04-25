PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

