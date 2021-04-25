Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $28,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

