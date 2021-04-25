Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,009 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

