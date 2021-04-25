Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $471,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.