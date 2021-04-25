PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $149.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

PEP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.83. 4,354,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

