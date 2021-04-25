Persistence Price Up 18.6% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Persistence has a total market cap of $37.57 million and $712,791.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00006709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.12 or 0.07769813 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,281,297 coins and its circulating supply is 11,311,255 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

