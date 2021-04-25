Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $875.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

