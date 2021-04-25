Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $555,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Whirlpool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $238.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.