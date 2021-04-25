Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.07. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

