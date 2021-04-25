Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 170 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

