Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

