Pesetacoin (PTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00451393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,461,049 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

