Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$842.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.66. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.