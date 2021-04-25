Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $12.70. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group comprises about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

