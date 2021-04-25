Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SOCLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Pharos Energy has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
About Pharos Energy
