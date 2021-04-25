Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.64. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

