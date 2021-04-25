Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Stacey Kennedy Sells 10,570 Shares

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.