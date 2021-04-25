Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

