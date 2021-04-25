Piper Sandler Lowers The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

