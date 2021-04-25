Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $238.84 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Signature Bank by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.