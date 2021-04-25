Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

NYSE:MMC opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

