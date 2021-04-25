Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $35,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

