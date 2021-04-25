Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $41,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.