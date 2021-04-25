Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,474,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,453,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,720,366 shares of company stock worth $834,397,088. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

