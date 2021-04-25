Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Decreased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,153 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes makes up approximately 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.59 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

