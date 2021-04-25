Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.