Playcent Trading Down 1.8% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $701,304.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.00681783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.41 or 0.08075230 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.