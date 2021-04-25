POA Price Down 22.9% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and $665,883.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,942,708 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
