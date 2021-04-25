Portion Market Cap Tops $10.66 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $357,218.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

