PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

