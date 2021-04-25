Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $40,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $64,984,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 255,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $16,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.41 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

