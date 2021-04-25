PPD’s (PPD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPD. William Blair cut shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

PPD opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.93. PPD has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

