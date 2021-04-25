PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 385 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

