Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.