Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $965,000 Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BNED opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.