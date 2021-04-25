Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $479.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

CIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.