Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,764 shares of company stock worth $365,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

