Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,877 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $97,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.