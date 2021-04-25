Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.63 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 846,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

