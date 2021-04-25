Private Advisor Group LLC Has $27.10 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $27,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $340.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.47 and its 200 day moving average is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.