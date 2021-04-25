Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

