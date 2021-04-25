Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

