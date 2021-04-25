Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00273627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.