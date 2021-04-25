Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) versus CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Critical Survey

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CNA Financial pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Protective Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protective Insurance and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

CNA Financial has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.00%. Given CNA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10% CNA Financial 5.41% 5.75% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and CNA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.66 $7.35 million N/A N/A CNA Financial $10.77 billion 1.19 $1.00 billion $3.59 13.19

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Protective Insurance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

